Most people don’t think the U.S. Coast Guard has much to do inland, but Fannin County Emergency Management Coordinator Troy Hudson said that isn’t true.
“There are Coast Guard on the Mississippi and the Arkansas River and the Red River, anything with navigable waters, anything that reaches the Mississippi (which leads to the ocean),” Hudson said.
At the end of January, Hudson, a member of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, received a promotion to vice flotilla commander, according to Fannin County Judge Randy Moore. Hudson has served in the auxiliary for the past three years, ever since he went to an emergency management training meeting, where he happened to meet two Coast Guard members.
“He asked me what my job was and invited me to a meeting,” Hudson said. “I didn’t know they were as involved as they were.”
He said through his service in the Coast Guard, he’s received a lot of training that dovetails nicely with his job as the EMC for the county.
“The Coast Guard Auxiliary is a volunteer organization,” Hudson said. “And all the certifications are the exact same for the Coast Guard. A lot of the schools and certifications complement my emergency management training.”
Hudson not only is the EMC for Fannin County, but he also heads up swift water rescue for Fannin County out on the lakes and in the Red River. Through his Coast Guard training, he worked in marine safety/environmental protection, aids in navigation, vessel safety inspections and emergency management, according to Moore. Hudson is also a member of the U.S. Coast Guard Incident Management Assistance Team for District 8 Costal Region. IMATs are a deployable specialized forces unit, the CG-IMAT’s mission statement is to assist operational commanders to prepare for, respond to, recover from, and mitigate the effects of all risks and all hazard incidents and events.
Though the position is unpaid for the most part, the Coast Guard does cover the cost of training, including travel, and anytime the auxiliary is activated, the volunteers do get paid for their work. Of course the auxiliary only gets activated during an emergency, like a hurricane.
Moore thanked Hudson for all of his service in the announcement.
“Troy is also a U.S. Navy Veteran serving during the Gulf War specializing in underwater mine warfare,” Moore said. “Thank you for your service Troy Hudson. Fannin County is proud to have you as our emergency management coordinator.”
