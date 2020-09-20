Paris ISD trustees are scheduled to hear an enrollment and Covid-19 update at their regular monthly meeting Monday.
Trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. at Givens Early Childhood Center, 655 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Other items on the agenda include the superintendent’s report on the district’s distinguished graduate program, I Love Paris fundraiser and a teacher incentive allotment, as well as the district’s usual financial business, including student nutrition costs and budget amendments.
