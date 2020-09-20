Paris ISD Elaine Ballard Administration Building
The Paris ISD Elaine Ballard Administration Building at 1920 Clarksville St.

 Klark Byrd/The Paris News

Paris ISD trustees are scheduled to hear an enrollment and Covid-19 update at their regular monthly meeting Monday.

Trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. at Givens Early Childhood Center, 655 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Other items on the agenda include the superintendent’s report on the district’s distinguished graduate program, I Love Paris fundraiser and a teacher incentive allotment, as well as the district’s usual financial business, including student nutrition costs and budget amendments.

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

Managing Editor

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News and the editor of Paris Life Magazine. He resides in Paris with his wife, Krystle, and their three children, Charlie, Annalise and Willow.

