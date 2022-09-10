North Lamar trustees will receive a report on the district’s state accountability rating and are to adopt a 2022 property tax rate when the board meets at 6 p.m. Monday at the Roy C. Chadwick Administrative Office, 3130 N. Main St.
The board also is expected to remove various projects at Stone Middle School from the construction manager-at-risk delivery method and select job order contracting as the procurement method for the project. Trustees will then select a vendor for the project and delegate authority to the superintendent to negotiate and execute necessary construction documents and contracts.
