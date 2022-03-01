Members of the Paris Elks Lodge No. 2433 made a $2,000 contribution to CitySquare Paris last week to support the organization’s mission to fight the causes and effects of poverty through service, advocacy and friendship.
“The Paris Lodge received this national grant from the national level to support CitySquare’s commitment to serving the homeless and those who struggle with adequate housing and access to the basic necessities we often take for granted,” the lodge said in a prepared statement. “The Elks Family applauds the team at CitySquare and encourages our community to join in this challenge to help neighbors.”
CitySquare executive director Derald Bulls expressed his appreciation to the lodge for its kindness.
“We are grateful to the Elks for their investing in the lives of our neighbors in such a generous way,” he said. “Our program is able to extend our reach and expand services through the support of groups such as this along with individuals, businesses, churches, foundations and grants.”
In 2021, CitySquare Paris served 518 people and their families. That’s a 300% increase over 2020 when the count was 146 neighbors, as CitySquare Paris refers to those they serve. All services are free at 2515 Bonham St. In 2021, 755 showers were taken, 471 loads of laundry were washed and dried, over 4,000 clothing items were provided to those in need and some 1,600 meals were served. In addition, 223 teenagers, ages 13 to 18, took part in the after-school Teen Center program in 2021, compared to 80 in the midst of the pandemic of 2020.
“If the first month of 2022 is an indication of the number of neighbors we have served, we are on a project to top last year’s number served,” Bulls added.
To learn more about the Elks Lodge and its mission of service to the local community, stop by 2110 36th St. NE, call the lodge at 903-784-5662 or visit the website Elks.org.
Those interested in learning more about CitySquare Paris or how to assist or volunteer, contact Bulls by email at dbulls@citysquare.org or program coordinator, Laura Woodroof at lwoodroof@citysquare.org.
