What better place to experience spring than Cooper Lake State Park. Across both park units, as perfect temperatures prevail, a total of 16 programs focused on family fun, school learning and general natural history education will be presented. Astronomy programs will be delivered at both park units this month. Hiking with a ranger is fun, educational and builds healthy habits. Cooper Lake has over 100 common birds to observe. Free bird checklists are available at both park units. Wildlife abounds at the park wrapped around our 20,000-acre lake oasis.
Who are the Buffalo Soldiers and why are we hosting a two-day program on this subject? Black slaves and freedmen fought in many battles in our country’s early years. But they could not serve as soldiers in times of peace. In 1866, Congress formed two new cavalry and four new infantry regiments. African American men would fill these units. At last, African- American citizens could serve as soldiers in the peace-time U.S. Army and were known as the “Buffalo Soldiers!”
The Ninth and Tenth Cavalry and the Twenty-Fourth and Twenty-Fifth Infantry Regiments served on the western frontier. Their posts ranged from Texas to the Dakota territories. Their main job was to support the westward expansion of the United States. Buffalo Soldiers built roads, telegraph lines and forts. One group worked as some of the first park rangers in national parks. The Iron Riders pioneered off-road biking for the Army, riding thousands of miles across the country. The Ninth Cavalry came to Texas in 1867 and set up camp in forts along the frontier.
No one is quite sure where the name “Buffalo Soldiers” came from. One story says that Native Americans thought the black soldiers’ hair looked like buffalo fur. Another story says their name reflected their fierce courage in battle. Wherever it came from, it became the name for all black servicemen. Servicemen and women today consider the name “Buffalo Soldier” to be a badge of honor.
In later years, Buffalo Soldiers fought in the Spanish-American War and both World Wars. They served their country with strength, courage and determination. Separating units by race came to an end in 1948, thanks to President Harry Truman. Today, men and women of all races serve in these historic regiments.
The Buffalo Soldiers Program will be hosted by Cooper Lake State Park at the South Sulphur Unit on Friday, April 29, and presented by Texas Parks and Wildlife Department statewide reenactors. School teachers are highly encouraged to bring out their classes to attend and experience an amazing historical trip back into time. On Saturday, April 30, the public can attend and gain a deeper understanding of our Texas and U.S. history through this entertaining historical reenactment program. All Buffalo Soldier Programs will be held at the South Sulphur Unit.
Bring a picnic and enjoy the day-use area on a warm spring afternoon. Fish from the bank, off our pier, fishing wall or rent a kayak and try your luck along the shoreline. Fish attractors have been placed around the Doctor’s Creek floating fishing pier and the fishing wall at South Sulphur to help increase fishing success. Crappie, bluegill, bass and catfish are commonly caught at both park units. Hike our trails or just relax under a giant Post Oak tree, or camp at one of our tree canopied campsites, recharging your soul!
Park entrance fees are $5 for adults, and kids 12 and under are always free. Senior Texans 65 or older will only pay $3 to enter the park daily with a Bluebonnet Pass. Unlimited Park entrances for you and everyone in your vehicle can be accomplished with the purchase of a Texas State Park Annual Pass for $70 which is good for over 12 months. All programs are free with paid entrance fees.
For more information on this or other events and programs at Cooper Lake State Park, please visit and like our Facebook pages. Call Cooper Lake State Park – South Sulphur at 903-945-5256 and Cooper Lake State Park – Doctor’s Creek at 903-395-3100.
Steve Killian is the complex superintendent at Cooper Lake State Park, 1690 FR 3505, Sulphur Springs, Texas. He can be reached at 903-945-5256 or at 903-916-0211.
