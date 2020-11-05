As of Wednesday morning, the results are in for local races in the Red River Valley, including city council, school board and mayoral races.
City Council races
Reginald B. Hughes won a seat on the Paris City Council with 59.96% of the vote. He replaces his brother, Derrick Hughes, in the Place 2 seat.
Bradley Sessums and Randall Bridges were elected to two-year terms on the Blossom City Council with 45.15% and 19.88% of the vote each, and Charlotte Burge and Roger Daughtery Jr. won one-year terms, with 30.95% and 69.05%, respectively.
Robert Bailey and Marilyn Glover won two seats on the Deport City Council, with voters in Red River and Lamar counties giving Glover 24.26% of the vote and Bailey taking 48.52%.
“I appreciate the votes people gave me, and it’s time to get back to work so we can make more improvements to the city, continue to improve the infrastructure of the city and get more projects started,” Glover said, mentioning replacing the current water tower and working on the local dam.
Terry Paul Cunningham was reelected as an alderman for the Honey Grove City Council with 47.83% of the vote. “The people (of Honey Grove) were real gracious, and I’m proud of the fact that they remembered me,” Cunningham said. He added he’s looking forward to working on projects in the city, including a new sewer plant and pavilion.
“The guys and gals on the council are good people, and I couldn’t ask for a better mayor,” Cunningham said.
School Board races
Sheila Daughtrey and Stephen “Red” Holmes were reelected to the North Lamar ISD school board with 28.02% and 27.52% of the vote, respectively. Daughtrey was elected in May 2017, while Holmes was elected in May 2014 and reelected in May 2017.
In the Prairiland ISD Board of Trustees race, John S. Dunagan won Place 2 with 56.87% of the vote and David Basinger won Place 3 with 47.22%.
In Detroit ISD, Ginny Minter, Cheri Yarbrough Eldridge and Shane Henderson won spots with 29.1%, 22.29% and 23.03%, respectively.
Greg Beavers won a spot on the Honey Grove ISD board with 42.95% of the vote and Caleb Tindel also was elected, scoring 36.51%.
Mayoral race
John Mark Francis was reelected as the mayor of Deport, beating contender Catana Yarnell with 58.43% of the vote in Lamar and Red River counties.
“I’m thankful for the trust that the citizens of Deport have placed in me again, and I’m excited to see our projects through,” Francis said, referring to ongoing HOME grants, a sewer project and a new water tower. “I think this is probably one of the most participated in elections that Deport’s had. So I’m just thankful for everybody who got out and voted, and I’m looking forward for us as a community to be able to work together and move forward to see our town continue to grow that we all love so much.”
Local options/propositions
A local option allowing the City of Honey Grove to sell beer and wine for off-premise consumption passed with 62.41% of the vote.
Proposition A in Detroit won with 63.31% of the vote, meaning the sales tax rate will be increased to 8.25% from 7.75%.
“It went up to 8.25%, like everybody else’s,” City Clerk Crystal Mankins said. “The change, from the previous 7.75%, is expected to generate roughly $25,000 more revenue for the city, although it could be higher, because over the past year the city has added two more businesses.”
“We’re excited,” she added.
The funds will be used for additional city improvements and activities like the Fourth of July celebration, Mayor Kenny Snodgrass said in an article in The Paris News in February.
Voting statistics
Red River County, like most of East Texas and the nation, saw a higher than usual turnout for the election, according to the county clerk’s office.
“I really think the extended hours for early voting and extra week really helped out,” Assistant Clerk Shaydie Meza said Tuesday evening, as the county was tallying votes.
The county had 69.02% of registered voters cast their ballot in the election.
In Lamar County, 66% of registered voters turned out for a total of 21,410 ballots cast. Elections Administrator Tricia Johnson said the three weeks of early voting expedited the process of voting and tallying votes on Tuesday and that elections staff were finished by around 8:30 p.m.
“Even though three weeks of early voting really wore us out — because that’s never been before — it really did help out for Election Day,” Johnson said. “It went a lot smoother than (it normally does).” This year, 52% of voters cast their ballot early in Lamar County, so Johnson said lines at polling places Tuesday were about half the size of what they normally are. Of the mail-in ballots that were sent out, 15,168 were returned.
Fannin County Clerk Tammy Biggar estimated that there was a 67% turnout this year, compared to 58.5% in the 2016 presidential election. She added that the county still has six days to count provisional ballots, but that based on the number of people who voted provisionally, the local results are not likely to change.
Voting hiccups
Some residents of Deport said they never got to vote for the city council and mayoral elections on Tuesday.
“I voted this morning and had my kid with me,” Lisa Martin said Tuesday afternoon, adding while voting she was focused on keeping her 3-year-old out of other people’s hair. “I was trying to keep him quiet and get him settled. After, I get to the intersection of Highway 271 and FM 196 and realize it could not be the right ballot (because those races were missing).”
Lamar County Elections Officer Tricia Johnson said that since a ballot had been entered, there was nothing the Election’s Office could do.
“It is up to them to know who they are voting for,” she said.
The 1G precinct, which encompasses Pattonville and Deport, had the Deport city elections ballots. If Martin had realized before she cast her ballot, she could have requested the appropriate ballot from a poll worker, Johnson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.