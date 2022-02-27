RENO – The city’s Planning & Zoning Commission plans a public hearing when members meet Monday at 6 p.m. in City Hall, 160 Blackburn St.
The hearing will concern the final plat of Dawson Creek Subdivision as requested by Tommy Dawson.
After the hearing, the commission plans to take action on whether to move the measure on to the City Council with an up or down vote.
