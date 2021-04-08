Statistics

As of January 2019, Texas had an estimated 25,848 experiencing homelessness on any given day, as reported by Continuums of Care to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Of that total, 1,919 were family households, 1,806 were veterans, 1,355 were unaccompanied young adults (aged 18-24), and 3,511 were individuals experiencing chronic homelessness.

Public school data reported to the U.S. Department of Education during the 2017-18 school year shows that an estimated 231,305 public school students experienced homelessness over the course of the year. Of that total, 56,174 students were unsheltered, 19,797 were in shelters, 19,942 were in hotels/motels, and 135,392 were doubled up.

Source: United States Interagency Council on Homelessness