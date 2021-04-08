For Homelessness Awareness Day, some residents of Lamar County took a walk, or rather, they marched.
“Today, down at the Capitol, there are people Zooming in to testify for different bills (to help reduce homelessness),” said Denise Kornegay, Lamar County Homelessness Coalition president.
Coalition members and supporters marched around Culbertson Fountain as part of an exercise raising awareness Wednesday — members of the group also wore purple in support of the event — and later in the day, Jenny Wilson, director of the United Way of Lamar County, toured Horizon House with director Shelly Braziel, which was filmed and posted to the coalition’s Facebook page Wednesday evening.
On the Texas Homeless Network, an advocacy group, the website states: “On any given day, there are more than 27,000 Texans experiencing homelessness in Texas; over 1,900 are families with children. There are over 4,000 children under the age of 18 experiencing homelessness, including more than 100 that are unaccompanied. Nearly 2,000 veterans, many with families, are also homeless.”
A lot has been done to reduce homelessness, but there is always something more that can help. Kornegay said the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development needs to expand its definition of homelessness.
“Our largest homeless populations include families that are doubled up — where two families are living in the same household,” she said. “HUD doesn’t recognize that. It’s a matter of how it’s counted.”
According to a Texas Education Agency report, over 114,000 students were homeless in 2018, and 78% of those were living in a doubled-up situation, which is by far the most prevalent form of homelessness.
Horizon House, formerly known as New Hope, houses 27 individuals right now, Braziel said. There’s a men’s wing, a women’s wing and several communal areas, such as a computer room, a workout room, and an arts and crafts room. The goal of the facility is to help residents get back on their feet. During Homelessness Awareness Day, the shelter also collected donations of high-need items like toilet paper, paper towels and trash bags.
Lynn Hargrove said the facility helped her once before last year, and she was able to move out, but “things just kind of went downhill” during the year of Covid-19.
“Basically, what I rely on is the Lord,” she said, “but this is a good place. Everybody can come together, there’s lots of good advisors here and good caseworkers.”
Over in the television room, one of the women told Wilson that Horizon House helped her get a job.
“They helped me get to my interviews, and they gave me the resources to attend employment and help me get sober,” she said.
“It’s like a big family,” Braziel said.
Several of the residents are students at Paris Junior College and use the computer room to attend their classes.
One big misconception about Horizon House is that it is a women-only shelter, Braziel said, when really it’s for men, women and children. Also, no matter how strained their resources are, they will find a way to help.
“Even if we’re full, we are going to find a place for you to go,” she said.
The shelter can house up to 50-some people, though on average, there are 30 to 35 at one time.
While on tour, Wilson noted the sponsorship plaques on each dorm room door. That is a yearly sponsorship campaign that will start again in May, Braziel said, with the smaller dorm rooms sponsored at $1,000 each and the larger family rooms sponsored at $5,000. The sponsorships are the shelter’s main fundraising program, since it costs around $2,000 per year per person to house them, though once they start a job, clients pay a small fee to stay at the shelter.
The video for the shelter tour is available on the LCHC Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/LamarCountyHomelessCoalition. For information about how to help the shelter, call 903-783-0353 or email lchctexas@gmail.com. For information about homelessness in Texas, go to https://www.thn.org/policy-advocacy/.
