BONHAM – The Fannin County Commissioners’ Court will take possible action on distributing $122,009.21 in unclaimed property capital credits when it meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Bonham City Hall, 514 Chestnut St. The meeting will be broadcast via Zoom with meeting ID 883 1342 5123.
Tuesday’s agenda items include possible approval of an interlocal agreement with the Texas Department of Public Safety for use of its automated Fail to Appear System; a monthly EMS report for August; possible approval of the Tri-County Senior Nutrition Project for 2022; possible action to add the title of Floodplain Manager to Emergency Management Coordinator Troy Hudson; possible approval to purchase 26 Hart Intercivic-Verity “Duo-Go” portable voting systems with CARES Act funds; possible approval of a desk and chair for the Environmental Development director’s office; and possible extension of the county’s depository account with Legend Bank.
Also on the agenda are possible action on the county’s Covid-19 disaster declaration, hiring of The Roof Doctor to replace the South Annex roof for $17,040; extension of belly dump trailer leases for Precincts 2 and 3 for six months at $500 per month; approval of a resolution relating to application for the 2022 Fannin County Indigent Defense Formula Grant Program; and discussion on issuing a burn ban.
