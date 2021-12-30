BONHAM — A former Honey Grove ISD softball coach and teacher accused of an inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old student was indicted by the Fannin County Grand Jury on Dec. 16.
Carley Price, 28, was indicted on two counts, including improper relationship between educator/student and online solicitation of a minor-enhanced. The improper relationship charge is a second-degree felony while the online solicitation charge is a third-degree felony. Both are punishable by two to 20 years imprisonment and a $10,000 fine.
District Attorney Richard Glaser said an indictment is a formal charge, and it should not be considered as evidence of guilt.
Honey Grove police arrested Price on Nov. 8 on six warrants, including four counts of child pornography possession and the two counts on which she was indicted, after an investigation stemming from an Oct. 26 report of a possible relationship between Price and a 15-year-old student.
Police Chief Leigh Dixon said he contacted Honey Grove ISD Chief Kevin Verner about the allegations, and together they investigated after informing Superintendent Todd Morrison. Price was suspended from teaching pending the investigation’s outcome, Dixon said.
Price cooperated with police during questioning and the investigation, Dixon said.
During a special called meeting Nov. 1, Honey Grove ISD’s Board of Trustees went behind closed doors to discuss a personnel matter, with no action taken on an agenda item calling for the possible termination of a professional term contract, including suspension without pay pending discharge. On Nov. 8, during the board’s regular meeting, trustees unanimously accepted Price’s resignation, effective Nov. 1, according to meeting minutes.
