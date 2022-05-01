Prairiland FFA judging teams wrote their tickets to state competition at Area VI Career and Leadership competition held at Texas A&M University-Commerce on April 12 and will be advancing to state this week.
The Floriculture team placed third at Area our of 38 teams and will compete at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville. Joni Figueroa placed third highest at area in individual competition and Julianna Hamil was eighth highest. Other team members are Catherine Griffin and Makalah True.
The Veterinary Science Team placed third at area out of 41 teams and will compete at Texas A&M University-College Station. Amber Rowland ranked ninth highest individual in area competition. Other team members are Mikenna Rubright, Jessica Francis and Laken Dawson.
