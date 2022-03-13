RENO -The City Council will hear about staffing for the fire department and get an update from Mike Tibbets with Hayter Engineering regarding the Standpipe project to possibly approve both a change order to replace a pipe for $10,000 and a partial payment in the amount of $128,475 to Tankez Coatings at it 6 p.m. Monday meeting in City Hall, 160 Blackburn St.
A public hearing is also planned to hear comments on Tommy Barnes’ request for a plat change in Dawson’s Creek Subdivision.
The council plans to take action on the request after the hearing.
Council is scheduled to hear updates on the meter reading process and on an EOC complaint.
The council is set to discuss appointing alternate members to the Board of Adjustments.
