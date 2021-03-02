With thousands more Covid-19 vaccine doses headed to the Red River Valley this week, vaccine call centers in Paris and Bonham are calling registered residents to schedule their shots during clinics later this week.
Texas is now 12 weeks into the vaccine rollout, and still the only eligible Texans are those in phases 1A and 1B. That includes frontline health care workers, first responders, those 65 and older and those 16 or older with at least one chronic health condition that puts them at higher risk for severe infection.
The largest number of doses coming into the region are headed to two vaccine hubs, the Paris-Lamar County Health District and Texoma Medical Center Bonham. The Paris-Lamar County Health District is scheduled to receive 1,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine while TMC Bonham is awaiting 1,170 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Also receiving shipments this week are Red River Urgent Care in Clarksville and Carevide in Cooper, each allotted 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine.
The new shipment comes on the tails of the largest vaccine clinic to date after delays due to winter weather in mid-February. Paris officials said nearly 2,800 doses were administered at the city’s clinic Friday and Saturday, and phone calls are now being made to the next 1,000 recipients and to 400 second dose recipients. They ask that those who signed up answer their phone even if they don’t recognize the number on the caller ID.
Anyone seeking to register for a vaccine may call the call center between 9 a.m. and noon Wednesdays and Thursdays at 903-737-4167, or may sign up at anytime online by visiting paristexas.gov/covidvaccinelist. Those already on the waiting list are asked not to call or re-register online because it could delay their call.
Fannin County’s vaccine call center is available at 903-583-2189 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, except holidays.
As more and more Texans become vaccinated, the Covid-19 case count continues to fall. Dr. Amanda Green, Paris Regional Medical Center’s chief medical officer, said national daily average case count is nearly half what it was three weeks ago, although the number of new cases remain at levels seen during the summer.
“Looking at the national Covid-19 case trend, three weeks ago the U.S. was averaging 141,482 new cases per day. This week, the U.S. is averaging 71,562 new cases per day, which is a 49% decrease,” she said. “That positive trend is reflected in our hospital census with the Paris Regional Medical Center Covid census averaging 15 patients per day in the hospital late February. Our community continues to report around 20 new active cases a day in our county of 50,000 people, so we are still around the levels of community infection that we had in the summer.
“This is still higher than the number that indicates good control, which is 15 cases per 100,000 population. Please keep up efforts like masking and increased hand hygiene as we are seeing great return.”
Green said PRMC is offering the monoclonal antibody infusion resource daily, though with the community infection drop, it has been less utilized. With improvement in community numbers, PRMC changed its visitor policy to allow one visitor per patient per day, except for Covid-positive patients.
The hospital also is offering rapid antigen testing through the emergency department, and the hospital clinics offer send out PCR testing. As travel and other experiences require testing, the hospital does now have more resources to provide this type of testing, with its numbers of acutely ill Covid patients decreasing, Green said.
“With positive trends, we all start to breathe easier and allow ourselves to be optimistic and hopeful — which is absolutely a breath of fresh air — but we need to proceed with caution. Please renew your efforts with public health measures and socially distance, wear your masks and wash your hands. The week of snow created some built-in opportunity for sheltering in place, and if we can combine that with continued use of public health guidance, we hopefully will not see another surge,” Green said.
