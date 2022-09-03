CLARKSVILLE – The Red River Comm-issioners have called a special meeting for Wednesday at 9 a.m. where they will move into executive session after a roll call in the commission’s meeting room in the Red River County Annex, 200 N. Walnut.
The commissioners plan to discuss Sheriff’s Office personnel matters before reconvening the special meeting to consider approving matters discussed in executive session.
