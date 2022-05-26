Volunteers and caseworkers from CASA for KIDS in Paris gathered at the organization’s office for a mental health awareness training Tuesday morning.
The training included a presentation from case manager C.J. Joseph and a video from Dr. Robert Anda about the long-term consequences of adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) on developing children. The organization also distributed information to participants about ACEs and other mental health resources. Following the training, the attendees gathered for lunch and questions, sharing prominent stories related to children they had worked with for CASA before.
ACEs, a test originally conducted by Anda, attempts to measure the impact different types of trauma can have on developing children and their future selves. There are three main types of adverse experiences the test measures for: abuse, neglect and household dysfunction. Abuse can be physical, emotional or sexual. Neglect can be physical or emotional, and household dysfunction can come from divorce, mental illness, substance use, domestic violence or incarceration in the home.
Stressful events have the potential to rewire the brain to enable it to adapt to difficult situations, Anda said. ACEs are important because they help bystanders determine the extent to which the brain of a traumatized child has rewritten itself.
It is common for most people to have at least one or two ACEs, Anda said, but four or more can be a predictor of long-term harm to a child’s physical and mental well-being.
People with four or more ACEs are more likely to develop addictions, miss work and move less. They’re also more likely to experience severe obesity, diabetes, depression, suicide attempts, STDs, heart disease, cancer, stroke, COPD and broken bones. CEs have also been linked to risky health behaviors, chronic health conditions, low life potential and early death.
However, the effects can be addressed and reversed with proper trauma counseling and other rehabilitation techniques later in life.
Joseph, who began as a case manager after she retired, felt particularly passionate about the issue.
“If everyone that had contact with teenagers and children that have been from traumatic backgrounds — teachers, counselors, CASA — if we were all more aware and more comfortable not stigmatizing mental health diagnoses, then more people would seek help,” Joseph said.
She recently took a mental health awareness training course sponsored for the community by United Way.
Taking what she learned, Joseph then created a presentation for CASA’s monthly training program and shared her knowledge with others.
Some surveys say 50% of people with mental health needs do not seek any sort of help, she said. “They go through their whole life rationalizing and trying to manage that in their hands, and it takes so much energy. It’s exhausting. It’s exhausting to be that sad all the time.”
Part of her presentation, Joseph passed out information packets that included a copy of the ACEs quiz and mental health resources for caseworkers, volunteers and attendees.
“We are obligated to remove the stigma of mental health diagnoses, and the stigma of “well, you’re crazy.’ I just believe that’s all of our responsibility if we can. I don’t see how else we’re gonna get out of this sadness and anger we’re in. We have to start somewhere…Removing the stigma comes from people using what they learn,” Joseph said.
