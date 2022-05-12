DETROIT – City Council members made plans last night to shift the center of city government from the current City Hall to spaces in the City Library building as soon as logistics such as getting the internet running can be ironed out.
The move is not permanent at this point as the council is still considering what to do with the building at 190 E. Garner St., that currently houses the city’s governmental offices.
City Secretary Tami Nix told the council that money from the American Rescue Act Plan could be used to make repairs, but there were other more pressing items that the city has already earmarked a large portion of the federal funds for. She did have an estimate of about $55,000 on what it would take to repair what they know needs to be fixed.
“This is my suggestion. It would be cheaper to use the library than to rebuild the current City Hall, which is in disrepair,” Mayor Kenny Snodgrass said.
Councilwoman Terrie Shelby agreed.
“That building is basically sitting over there not being used,” she said before making the motion to go forward with the move to the library.
The library, which is just west of City Hall at 849 US-82, has been closed since the pandemic but is still used for various group meetings and the councilors noted that using the library building would be more cost effective for the city at this time.
A date for the move was not set at the meeting.
The council also agreed to extend a water line so that property owner Benny Cogburn could put in some housing units on his property.
“I get calls all the time about people wanting a place to live,” he told the council. Toward that end he is going to put up seven housing units.
However, an earlier attempt to locate the existing waterline failed to find it.
The council directed staff to try again to find the line that a survey shows is where they looked, but to dig deeper.
Once the line is found the city will extend it so that Cogburn can make the seven connections as each residence will require its own meter.
The city also agreed to go in with the Detroit Economic Development Corporation to purchase two scoreboards for City Park.
