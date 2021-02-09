On Thursday, 12 Chisum High School band students traveled to Sulphur Springs to compete in the UIL Region IV Solo and Ensemble Contest, and several advanced to state competition, according to band director John Marsh.
“This is prepared solo and ensemble literature,” Marsh said.
Senior alto saxophonist Haylie Boyd made a Division II. Junior Percussionist Harmony Marsh made a First Division and advanced to the Texas State Solo and Ensemble Contest.
The brass sextet comprised of Evan Martin on trumpet, Jacob Peralta playing trumpet, George Gribble on horn, Jeffrey Hurst on trombone, Auron Springfield playing euphonium and Luke Fettke on tuba, also made a First Division and advanced to the Texas State Solo and Ensemble Contest.
The percussion ensemble of Harmony Marsh, Kadence Marsh, Adrian Norris, Virgle Scales and Bryce Wise made a First Division and also advanced to the Texas State Solo and Ensemble Contest.
This year’s Texas State Solo and Ensemble Contest will be virtual in late May, Marsh added, and the details have not been released to band directors yet.
