Since 2000 there have been more than 300 gun-related incidents on school campuses or at school-related events in the United States, according to various sources.
The two most recent happened in the last days of May and claimed 23 lives in Uvalde, Texas, and New Orleans, Louisiana. Nineteen of the dead in Uvalde were elementary students
Schools should be safe havens and districts around the country have safety plans on the books.
Areas school districts are no different and leaders have safety plans in place.
Cooper
“Cooper ISD mourns with Uvalde CISD in their recent loss of precious lives,” said Denicia Hohenberger, the district’s superintendent.
In an email, Hohenberger explained her district’s approach to protecting students.
“Because the safety of our students and staff is of utmost importance, our district has a coordinated security team designated to implement and periodically evaluate safety measures. Since 2019, this team has implemented more than 30 additional layers to our existing security features. These protective measures include all elements from physical building features, to various types of armed personnel and security training from experts in the field. In an independently conducted safety review this spring, our campuses earned high marks for diligent implementation of safety protocols. Our team continues to focus on areas of enhancement, with our most recent review occurring on May 25, 2022. From multiple layers of protective measures, to the diligent efforts of personnel, our district has and will continue to prioritize safety for all of our students and staff,” she wrote.
Detroit
“Detroit ISD always has student and staff safety at the forefront of planning and operations. DISD continues to revise the multiple safety programs already in place. For the first time, DISD and all Red River county schools have a police presence on campus. They are able to plan and support each other as we all work to improve our safety measures. The Guardian program has been in place for several years at DISD. The Guardian plan is where highly trained campus staff at various locations in the district are armed,” said Kathie Thompson, the district’s superintendent, in an email. “Our team has safety meetings to refresh our role and add new ideas. Student and staff safety will always be the focus DISD. Our goal is to continue to provide a safe and secure environment for our students, staff and community. We want our parents to feel that when they arrive each day at DISD, we will do anything and everything to keep their children safe. Our thoughts and prayers are with Robb Elementary and the Uvalde community.”
North Lamar
Mike Boaz, the chief of police at North Lamar ISD Police Department, also expressed his district’s sorrow over the shootings in Uvalde.
“First and foremost, our thoughts and prayers go out to the community of Uvalde,” he wrote in an email. “We do have a plan in place for critical incidents. This plan is to provide a safe avenue for our students and staff in the event of an active shooter. We train our staff members each year and conduct drills throughout the school year to stay updated. We also adopted a plan and put it in place several years ago, to have staff members that are trained and armed. They are placed in strategic locations within the district for the protection of the students.”
He pointed to the district’s efforts to involve students activity in crime awareness programs.
“Our student crime stoppers program works very well in handling reports of threats. Crime Stoppers and our threat assessment teams, which were formed after Senate Bill 11, have proven to be very productive resources. All of these programs working along with our North Lamar Police Officers, have been very efficient in handling threats as they arise. Our students’ safety is our number one priority,” he wrote.
Paris
Paul Jones, superintendent of Paris ISD, related the story of his district’s work in protecting the students.
“Nine years ago, a school-based police department was established within PISD to ensure the safety and security of students and staff. The Paris ISD police department currently has 10 certified armed police officers. There is one officer per campus with the exception of the high school, which has two officers,” he wrote in an email. “The assistant chief floats from campus to campus monitoring the parking lots and outside buildings. He also fills in for the regular police officer should that person be off campus which maintains full time police coverage on every campus. A marked police car is assigned to each campus.”
Jones said PISD has layers of safety and security both outside and inside the schools.
“Paris ISD has a state-of-the-art video surveillance system, which covers 100 percent of each campus. The video surveillance is monitored by the campus police officer and staff. When the officer isn’t monitoring the video surveillance, he’s walking the campus interacting with students and staff. He is also checking interior and exterior doors to ensure they are locked. Paris ISD has utilized grant funding and donations to increase the physical security of all buildings, doors, windows and classrooms,” Jones wrote in his email.
He noted that visitors can only enter each school through the front door. The visitor is “buzzed in” and allowed to come to the main office where they must present a valid identification card. The ID is scanned into a school check-in system, which examines the visitor’s potential criminal history.
“A visitor must have a valid reason for being inside the school. Under most circumstances, only parents, guardians, or grandparents are allowed inside. All PISD schools are considered closed campuses,” he said.
He mentioned that PISD faculty and staff have been trained in the ALICE, which stands for alert, lockdown, inform, counter and evacuate, active shooter response method.
“This empowers teachers and staff to assess the situation and act accordingly. It gives teachers options and encourages them to run, hide or fight based on the subjective circumstance,” according to his email.
Paris Junior College
Paris Junior College also has a plan of action in place.
“Paris Junior College has an emergency response plan devoted to how students, faculty and staff respond to critical incidents, including but not limited to active shooter, bomb threats, sexual assault, hazardous material incidents etc.,” Pam Anglin, president Paris Junior College wrote in an email. “The Paris Junior College Department of Public Safety employs commissioned Texas peace officers who are assigned to the Paris campus, the Greenville Center and the Sulphur Springs Center. The department enjoys an excellent working relationship with fellow law enforcement agencies in Paris, Greenville and Sulphur Springs. Our officers utilize the same radio frequencies as local law enforcement in their respective jurisdictions. This allows officers to be aware of any threats that are near our campus/centers, which could affect our operations.”
She noted that the college’s Emergency Response Plan is updated yearly.
“The last plan update was January 2022. The Paris Junior College Institutional Safety Committee last met on Nov. 19, 2021. The Emergency Response Plan was discussed during this meeting and the plan updated on Jan. 19, 2022,” she said.
Paris Junior College employees are required to complete professional development training each year. PJC Police Officers will receive a training update this summer, she added.
Active shooter response for students can range anywhere from sheltering in place (locking down-barricading) to evacuation.
Paris Junior College issues timely warnings via its Dragon Alert System that is capable of delivering emergency warnings and instructions to cellular devices and e-mail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.