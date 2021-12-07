After rain threatened during the day, clouds parted just in time and the 12th annual downtown lighted Paris Christmas parade, sponsored by the Paris Downtown Association, came off without a hitch as hundreds of people lined the parade route Saturday.
“We are really happy with the turnout this year,” parade organizer Kari Daniels said afterward. “I think people were really excited to get back to the normal moving parade after last year when we were forced to have a stationary one because of Covid. And, as usual, people this year went above and beyond working on those floats.”
Parade marshal Bobby Walters led more than 60 entries along a downtown route packed with smiling faces as children anxiously awaited the arrival of Santa Claus atop a bright red Paris Fire Department engine.
“I always tell the children that Santa makes a special trip to Paris each year for the parade and then hangs out afterwards at Bywaters Park along with Mrs. Claus,” Daniels said. “He was quite busy after the parade as is usually the case.”
Lamar County 4-H took overall float honors with its rendition of “Little Saint Nick” by the Beach Boys. The illuminated trailer sported more than 1,000 lights, and about a dozen youth were shown on a sandy beach with umbrellas, Christmas trees, a reindeer, snowman and flamingo.
“The Lamar County Youth Council decided on the song for inspiration to carry out the Christmas music parade theme,” Lamar County Extension agent Laura Graves said. “4-H members started decorating Nov. 30 and worked almost every night and most of the day Saturday.”
Signature Care Emergency Center won the industry award. Commercial winners included Cottage Farms, first; Pitcock Wrecker, second; and South Main Iron, third.
Other winners included Covenant Christian Church in the church division with CF Paris taking second and First Baptist Church third. North Lamar FFA took the top school award with Paris Junior College second and Patriot Pee Wee Cheer third. Baby Gunns Animal Rescue entered the top organization float with Boys and Girls Club second and Paris Haymakers Tball team third. Anson Amis placed first in the vehicle division with Kirby Lawn second and Whitaker Towing third.
