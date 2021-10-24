Longtime Lamar and Red River County Crime Stoppers board member and current executive director William “Buddy” Heuberger, of Reno, was recognized with a Lifetime Achievement Award at a recent Texas Crime Stoppers Convention at South Padre Island. He is the third recipient of the award first given 2017.
“It was a complete surprise, and I am very humbled,” Heuberger said. “It was not until the presenter said this person testified before the Senate on behalf of the plumbers in Texas that I realized it was me he was talking about. I thought, ‘this in unbelievable.’”
Former award recipient Susan Rogers of Odessa Crime Stoppers nominated Heuberger for the award.
“Buddy Heuberger is a role model and mentor for myself and so many Crime Stopper programs and individuals,” Rogers said. “He generously shares his knowledge with anyone who asks. His dedication not only to Lamar County Crime Stoppers, but to Crime Stoppers programs across Texas shows in all that he does. He is so deserving of this award.”
Heuberger became a Lamar County Crime Stoppers board member soon after the organization’s formation in 1986, served as chairman in 1998 and 1999 and was named the board’s member of the year in 1999. He also served as chairman in 2004 and 2006. He was elected treasurer of the state organization in 2000 and was recognized as the Texas Board Member of the Year the same year at the 12th annual state convention in Corpus Christi and received national recognition for his work in 2014.
Heuberger is a master plumber, owned his own construction company for many years, holds multiple certifications and teaches continuing education classes for plumbers so they can continue to hold a valid license. Recently, he testified before members of the Texas Legislature regarding plumbing licensing and proposed changes to licensing laws. He also teaches OSHA safety training classes and works for a consulting firm that tests water lines for various state agencies.
A 1970 Paris High School graduate, he has been married to Teresa Vaughan Heuberger for 46 years. The couple has one daughter, Jenifer Heuberger, of Paris, a granddaughter, Alyssa Terrrel and spouse, Michael of Paris, and a grandson, Jake Stephens, also of Paris.
