BONHAM — Facing diminishing rain chances Wednesday and Thursday, Fannin County Commissioners on Tuesday reinstated a countywide burn ban after fire departments responded to just under a dozen fires in about a week.
The moisture the county received in this month’s ice storm wasn’t enough to dampen worsening fire conditions, but it was enough to create another obstacle to fighting fires — wet ground preventing brush trucks from getting into place for initial attack, County Emergency Management Coordinator Troy Hudson said. Worse, after the expected midweek storm, drier conditions are expected to add to an already dangerous situation, especially in extreme northeast portions of the county, he said. The National Weather Service forecast is calling for dry, sunny skies with a return to the mid- to high 60s through the weekend. Five to 10 mph winds are expected to come from the south.
“We’ve got a lot of outdoor fires out of control in every county around us, but Fannin County has done really well,” County Judge Randy Moore said. “What I will say is thank you to the media. Thank you to all the citizens that have paid attention and that are not doing crazy burning during winds and low humidities.”
Moore asked Hudson to make available the National Weather Service chart on humidities, adding that from about 11 a.m. on, it’s a bad time to burn outdoors because humidity drops.
“If you’re going to burn a brush pile, I always tell people start very early in the morning and that way you can have it out by then,” Moore said. “But if a burn ban is on, don’t even do the brush. Wait. We gave you a week to try to clean up your limbs and stuff like that.”
The judge was referring to last week’s decision to rescind a burn ban enacted the week before ahead of the ice storm. Last week, Hudson said the storm delivered enough moisture that burning should be safe, however, dry air and warmer temps have dried the county out again.
Commissioner Jerry Magness voiced concern that either word of the burn ban is not spreading in the county or “people just don’t care.” He said he counted four fires during the burn ban enacted two weeks ago.
Commissioners AJ Self and Edwina Lane said they get calls from constituents asking whether the county is in a burn ban. Self suggested residents call the sheriff’s office nonemergency number, 903-583-2143, before doing any outdoor burning.
Also on Tuesday, commissioners approved replacing Magness as chair of the Lake Ralph Hall Zoning Committee. His replacement will be Newt Cunningham, who Magness said was “really interested” in what’s been happening. Magness said he would remain on the committee, which is restructuring.
Commissioners also approved a resolution establishing its intent to reimburse itself for expenditures from the proceeds of tax-exempt obligations issued by the county for authorized purposes. The move is seen as a way to keep funding options open for a potential county justice center.
