A host of representatives from American SpiralWeld Pipe were on hand earlier this month in Dallas when the company was named Texas Workforce Commission’s Small Employer of the Year.
News about the award first appeared in a Dec. 6 edition of The Paris News as announced at a Dec. 5 afternoon meeting of the Paris Economic Development Corp. The company was nominated by Workforce Solutions Northeast Texas and chosen from among three finalists out of 28 small employers nominated.
“American SpiralWeld is a great partner for Workforce Solutions Northeast Texas,” said Bart Spivey, Workforce Solutions Northeast Texas project manager in a news release about the award. “The services provided by the workforce system are only impactful through partnerships with great companies like American SpiralWeld Pipe. We were honored to nominate them for this award, and excited they were selected as Small Employer of the Year for the state of Texas.”
American SpiralWeld vice president of operations Patrick Hook expressed gratitude for the award and commended the City of Paris, Paris Economic Development Corp, Lamar County and Workforce Solutions Northeast Texas for supporting the company.
“We are humbled and honored to accept this award,” Hook said. “However, this award truly belongs to all involved including American, the City of Paris and the PEDC, Lamar County and Workforce Solutions Northeast Texas. “Our expansion project is a great example of what can be accomplished when all parties work together towards a shared goal. At American, we don’t just strive to be great pipe makers. We want to be difference makers. We hope to be a valued partner in this community for years to come.”
American SpiralWeld Pipe expanded operations to Paris, Texas, with a new multi-million dollar 290,000 square foot facility located on a 140 acre site. The Paris facility houses the latest in water pipe manufacturing and coating technology, and began operations in the first quarter of 2021. During the first year of operation, the company added 95 new jobs to the community and employs over 140 today. The company was also recently awarded the Outstanding Industrial Property Appearance from the City of Paris, and the Annual Industrial Appreciation Award from the Paris Economic Development Corporation.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
