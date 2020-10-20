Don Yarbrough doesn’t do good deeds for attention, he does them for the good of the planet.
“Praise and thanks are nice, but they’re not my target,” he said. “This is absolutely not about me whatsoever. I do this because it really bothers me to see man’s trash mark on the natural world, on the natural environment. I do this for Mother Earth.”
For years, Yarbrough has been going out on the Northeast Texas Trail to clean up garbage and detritus left behind by runners, bikers and walkers who either inadvertently drop water bottles or wrappers, or don’t want to hold on to their trash until they reach a garbage can.
“There’s big segments of this trail, where there’s no (trash receptacles), so instead of packing it in and packing it out they just throw it out into the woods, out of sight, out of mind,” Yarbrough said.
Yarbrough doesn’t just grab the trash that’s on the trail, but delves deeper into the wooded areas off the beaten path to collect garbage, picking it up with a grabber and placing it into 42 gallon bags he carries in a cart. The scratches on his arms tell the story of running into briars and thorns. He said there have been times when he’s filled up three of the bags in a single trip.
Yarbrough doesn’t just clean up the trail to beautify it. He said one of his goals is to prevent waste from hurting the natural environment and the plants and animals that should be thriving in it.
“Another reason (I clean up) is scientific,” he added. “After these plastic bottles and things like Styrofoam cups lay out there and degrade over periods of years, the plastic particles seep down into the soil. And it damages the environment, it damages the trees, it creates poisons and toxins in the ground.”
His next effort is to find a way to scramble down to the streams that weave their way through the trail. He said the plastics that leach into the water can be even more damaging than those that degrade in the soil. Not only are the plastics a big problem, but Yarbrough said he frequently sees discarded tires in the rivers. They provide the perfect environment for mosquitoes to breed, and they’re dangerous not only for animals and organisms that call those streams home, but can affect local water supplies.
“Tires are another thing. Not only as they break down over a period of centuries — the half life on those things are enormous — as they break down, they leach those oil and petroleum products and chemicals into the ground,” Yarbough said. “As that gets into our water table and aquifers that are underground, that seeps into our water supply and actually comes out to our faucets.”
The job is rewarding, but it’s not easy. Yarbough said after several hours out on the trail, his feet and back begin to ache and he’ll have to take a week off from the job to heal. But true nature lover, Yarbough doesn’t mind the hard work because he believes in preserving the parts of the natural environment that are still available to city folk.
“When you go out to a place like this, you want to escape the city,” he said. “You want to take in nature because the human need for nature (is) to be out in it is to reflect and relax and to be able to breathe and be able to find yourself and be at peace, and to escape the city. But yet you come out here and you bring the city with you. And you throw the city all over the all over nature. How can you relax and think and reflect and escape the city when you have the signs of the city all around you?”
If community members want to join Yarbough in his effort, they can join his Facebook group, Weald Workers, to get involved.
