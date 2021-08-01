Editor’s Note: No Place to Call Home is a three part series looking at the lack of affordable housing in Lamar County and Paris. Part one introduces the issue, part two will examine the affordability of existing property, and part three will analyze the reasons local developers are leaving Paris despite high demand for construction.
Tim DeGhelder moved back to America from Thailand to become the new director for the Paris Public Library. Upon arriving in Paris, he found one or two properties available for rent, but they were in poorly maintained parts of town. Ultimately, he spent a month renting a hotel room while waiting for an apartment or duplex to open. Finding a place to rent that met his needs meant relying on connections and doing extensive internet research.
Still, DeGhelder knows he was fortunate to have waited only a month — attempts to find available housing in Paris can last upwards of a year or more.
Though access to affordable housing has long been difficult within the city of Paris, the issue has now reached crisis levels. Rental properties and apartments are at 100% occupancy and get filled again as soon as a unit is listed, and people snatch up properties before they can even be cleaned for the new renters, said Jim Bell, owner and operator of Better Home & Gardens: The Bell Group. Furthermore, Paris alone is at least 1,000 doors short of having enough residential housing, Horizon House director Shelly Braziel said.
Though no private waitlists officially exist, the gainfully employed struggle to find available housing that meets their needs. For the low-income and homeless, the struggle is even harder.
Because no standard listing of available rental property exists in Paris, interested residents find themselves going door to door to see if there is an open unit, United Way of Lamar County director Jenny Wilson said. For those without reliable transportation, there is no easy way to determine when something becomes available.
Investor and builder Stacy Cunningham attributes a large portion of the availability issues to miscommunication by the City of Paris.
“Low communication leads to high speculation. So, let the City Council and the mayor, the city inspectors, the people in the community that are trying to make a living or to help create affordable housing … come to some kind of common ground and understanding … to have that forum where all parties can understand and be on the same page. And then create the policy that would benefit the city and the people trying to build,” Cunningham said.
Normally, when demand spikes, increased investment income spurs new construction, but high fees and inconsistent construction rules are scaring away investors and builders, Cunningham said. But city officials contend the city is doing what it can to encourage development and to get foreclosed properties back on the market.
“These are not people without jobs”
There are no easy solutions for available or affordable housing, even for the gainfully employed. In between staying in hotel rooms, vehicles or couch-surfing, the most they can do is go door to door asking if there are available properties for rent. To get access to an apartment or duplex, they must stalk individual listings and look for “sale” signs, with the intention of immediately snapping up any property or apartment on first sight.
Though some government aid exists for the low-income and homeless, their plight is even worse.
Until the Salvation Army can install a sprinkler system in its emergency shelter, the Horizon House Transitional Center run by the Lamar County Human Resources Council is the only homeless shelter in the city. Council director Braziel brought to light some of the experiences clients faced in their attempt to find housing.
“These are not people without jobs that are just living on the street. These are people that actually have jobs and can not find affordable housing. That makes up a significant portion of the people that we’re housing right now,” Braziel said. The shelter currently provides housing to 38 people in need, which is eight beyond its maximum allotment.
Though the city has little control over what housing is available, it does provide some federally-mandated Section 8 and public housing facilities. Unfortunately, these facilities also are nearly at full occupancy, and Section 8 housing has been overwhelmed by people in need.
Section 8 differs from public housing in that qualifying people can take an apartment anywhere in the city and only pay 30% of their income towards rent — the maximum for a location to be deemed affordable. Public housing provides an affordable place to stay to those who qualify.
To address the situation and prevent people from remaining on a waitlist for five years or more, housing authorities will open the waitlist for one day at a time and deplete it before opening it again. It can take eight months or more for the waitlist to be reset, Paris Housing Authority executive director Sally Ruthart said.
“It’s a very good program because they get to go out into the community and rent from private landlords, and they’re not all congested in one area. The need is definitely there. Housing stock seems to be lessening. You know, people are building a lot around the town, so hopefully that allows them to broaden their abilities to rent in different places. So there is a definite need for Section 8,” Ruthart said.
The City of Paris has 293 total Housing Choice Vouchers, 22 of which are currently available. However, because only 70% of people who receive a Section 8 voucher use it before it expires, the Housing Authority will often offer more vouchers than there are places to stay.
“Unfortunately, there are not enough Section 8 eligible homes because a lot of these homes would not meet Section 8 standards. So, I can’t tell you how many times I hear from people that they got their Section 8 voucher and their time ran out, and they were not able to find someplace to live. And so then they have to start the process all over again,” Braziel said.
Besides Section 8 housing, the city also offers five public housing facilities overseen by the Paris Housing Authority, including George Wright Homes, Booker T. Washington Homes, Price Circle, Jackson Court and Clovis Graves.
But Section 8 and public housing facilities are at full occupancy. The public housing facilities offer a total of 234 apartments and currently have four open vacancies. Section 8 apartments are also filled at 92% to 96% occupancy, Ruthart said.
Growing pains
The City of Paris provides some aid to assist with the housing crisis, Director of Planning and Community Development Andrew Mack said.
“The City Council, they’ve been very good about forgiving liens against property … And then if its properties are foreclosed on for back taxes, the city will go in. And the minute that’s put onto the sale for public auction, and it doesn’t sell at whatever the reserve amount is set at — usually the reserve amount is set at what back taxes are owed and if there’s liens against the property from cleanup, abatement, mowing, if they abandon it, that sort of thing — they’ll waive all of that,” Mack said.
Properties auctioned off at bargain prices sit abandoned on tax roll prior to sale, collecting no taxes for the city. Waiving back taxes helps get properties back on the tax roll faster and provides builders and investors with access to affordable properties. The city will then hold public auctions on the courthouse steps for builders and investors hoping to buy the discounted properties.
“So, the City Council, when it comes time to make affordable housing available to Habitat for Humanity, we will waive all of those contractors, and we turn around and oftentimes give the lot away,” Mack said.
The city’s partners with Habitat for Humanity to help the greater community in need. It provides lots free of charge to the nonprofit and doesn’t tax the organization for its owned properties.
“The city has given us properties. In fact, the city is working with us right now to find some properties because we are without properties ...You know, this is an empty lot that (the city is) having to maintain. And when you give it to us, we put a house on it, and it goes back on the tax roll, and you get tax money for this. It’s a win-win situation. The city has never charged us for a building permit. They are so easy to work with,” Paris Habitat for Humanity director Judy Martin said.
One to two lots are given to Habitat for Humanity each year. A similar number goes to the HOME program, another way the city provides lots for housing. Though that may be four more homes in the city, it ultimately has little impact on the housing crunch.
Though the city has attempted to reach out to various builders and construction agencies, the contracts fell through. Such was the case with a Dallas Fort Worth metroplex nonprofit that was set to come into Paris and build 118 new housing units in 2019. However, Mack has received new calls from interested builders and is hopeful they might bring more housing to the city.
Mack also mentioned Section 8 and public housing facilities as ways the city attempts to provide available housing to the city.
The city plans to hold a conference to educate residents about building codes in the City of Paris, and may include builders, subcontractors, contractors and developers engaged in growth.
“And the planning will occur for a forum that we are looking to schedule in the fall. So it might be a couple, three months or so, but we’re trying to put together a panel of speakers and folks that are very knowledgeable on these topics that don’t reside in the community, but we will also have other people at the forum speak that are within the community itself,” Mack said.
Community meeting
Affordable housing is a complex issue with many problems and few solutions. For those looking for more information or a way to be involved, community leaders will meet Aug. 12 at noon over Zoom or at Lewis Hall in the Paris Regional Medical Center to discuss the affordable housing situation in the City of Paris and attempt to develop a sustainable long-term solution. The general public is also welcome to attend the panel. The location and meeting ID has yet to be finalized.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.