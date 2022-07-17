Kids in the Paris City Hall attending the Oceans of Fun program got to see lots of the wonders down under when Maria Smith, dressed as a mermaid, entertained them Friday with music and stories.
No, City Hall was not flooded with seawater and most of the creatures were puppets, but the fun was real, judging by the delighted squeals from the kids after they sang along and answered Smith's questions.
“I have always loved performing,” Smith said. “I entertain with subtle education thrown in.”
After one of her questions when the kids shouted out the right answer, Smith told them what big brains they had.
“You Paris kids are so smart. I want to take all of you on the road with me,” she said.
A young voice in the audience said, “I’m sorry. I can’t. I have a gymnastic meet.”
Smith, who lives in Euless, does indeed take her show on the road.
“I go around the state performing at libraries, schools and day care centers,” said Smith, who is a retired educator and has been doing shows for the past 12 years.
In fact, she has been performing in Paris for the Paris Public Library for eight years.
“Miss Maria is a wonderful performer,” said Tracy Clark, the children’s librarian. “Children are drawn to her and they learned a little about underwater life.”
Clark said Smith always performs as a character that is in keeping with the theme which is why this year she dressed as a mermaid.
Last year she was a chicken, Clark said.
Lynlee Hodnett, 5, who was one of the flag wavers during one of Smith’s numbers, said she had a really good time at the show.
“I liked her mermaid costume,” she said.
Lynlee wasn’t the only one who got to participate in the show, Smith tries to include everyone in the act.
“I interact with them,” she said. “I invite them to move and learn with me.”
While most of the kids said they learned something during the program, young Zane Windle was on another level.
When asked if he learned anything during the show, Zane, 7, said, “Not really because usually I know most everything.”
