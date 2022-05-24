What better place to enjoy all summer has to offer than Cooper Lake State Park! The lake water temperature is just perfect in June to cool off, splash around, and enjoy! Our amazing park rangers have finished prepping the swimming beaches for you through the addition of soft white sand just in time for the summer season. With high gas prices this year, make Cooper Lake State Park your nearby destination for summer fun!
Cooper Lake State Park will present 25 educational and recreational programs during the month. June’s spotlighted programs are “Archery 101”, “Fishing with a Ranger”, and “Stargazing”! Archery 101 is a very popular program where kids are introduced to the sport of archery. An in-depth class will precede learning the physical nature of archery. Targets will be set up for everyone to hone their shooting skills. Space is limited for this extremely popular class, so please reserve your child’s spot by emailing our education ranger ASAP - Ranger Alicia (alicia.o’connor@tpwd.texas.gov). “Fishing with a Ranger” is a visitor favorite. Bring your own poles and bait or just show up and use the fishing gear and bait supplied by the park. Remember, no fishing licenses are required for this event or anytime you’re fishing at a Texas State Park from the bank or pier! Experience dark skies at Cooper Lake State Park and gaze through our high-powered telescope at stars, planets, and other astronomical bodies while being educated by Ranger Alicia. She has been known to weave in star stories from Native American cultures and others during this awe-inspiring program.
Bring each fun and learning-packed Saturday to a fitting conclusion with your family and friends by relaxing at a picnic table watching your food cook on one of our many day-use picnic grills. If you are camping, relaxing around a campfire in the evening is unbeatable! The flickering light and warmth of a campfire will lift your spirits and reconnect you to feelings shared by past generations. There is no better place to share a story or eat a meal!
Fish from the bank, off our piers, fishing wall, or rent a kayak and try your luck along the shoreline. Fish attractors have been placed around the Doctors Creek floating fishing pier and the fishing wall at South Sulphur to help increase fishing success. Crappie, bluegill, white bass, hybrid striped bass, largemouth bass, channel catfish, flathead catfish, and blue catfish are commonly caught at both park units. June is a great time to fish at Cooper Lake!
Kids can play on one of three playgrounds found at the park complex. Other popular activities are hiking our trails or just resting under a giant Post Oak tree or camping at one of our tree-canopied campsites. Texas State Parks are great places to relax, recreate and recharge!
Park entrance fees are $5 for adults, with kids 12 and under always free. Senior Texans 65 or older will only pay $3 to enter the park daily with a Bluebonnet Pass. Unlimited park entrances for you and everyone in a vehicle you’re in can be accomplished with the purchase of a Texas State Park Annual Pass for $70. This pass is good for over 12 months from the day of purchase. All programs are free with a valid entrance permit. For more information on this or other events and programs at Cooper Lake State Park, please visit and like our Facebook pages (Cooper Lake State Park – South Sulphur 903-945-5256 and Cooper Lake State Park – Doctors Creek (903) 395-3100).
Steve Killian is the complex superintendent at Cooper Lake State Park, 1690 FR 3505, Sulphur Springs, Texas. He can be reached at 903-945-5256 or at 903-916-0211.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.