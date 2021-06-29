Chisum ISD board approved hiring Farmers Bank as the district’s new bank at the last meeting.
The board is also still exploring their fund balance projects. At the May meeting, they discussed upgrades to the softball and baseball fields, notably concession stands and bathroom facilities upgrades, but Superintendent Tommy Chalaire said nothing has been finalized as of yet.
Board members are still considering the best direction for the Covid-19 funds received over the past year. Some purchases have been made for health and safety, but the district is mulling over additional incentives.
“We are looking at investing in those who are investing in the school district,” Chalaire said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.