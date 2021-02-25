This tax season, the United Way of Lamar County is again offering free tax preparation and filing for low-income households and the elderly who qualify, with trained volunteers who are familiar with current procedures for fast and easy filing.
The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program began operations Monday and will continue through March 29, according to UWLC executive director Jenny Wilson.
“Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the VITA program this year is by appointment only and all VITA volunteers and clients will adhere to (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) recommendations regarding social distancing and masks,” she said. “Our board of directors felt that the VITA program is too important a part in our fight for financial stability for all citizens in Lamar County not to provide that service this year, but we are also committed to ensuring everyone’s safety as a top priority.”
Due to the recent devastating winter storms across the state, residents of Texas have until June 15 to file federal tax returns, according to the Internal Revenue Service. Wilson said the extension and the question of whether VITA will extend its services as well will be addressed in the near future.
“Most of our clients are low income, and they need their refunds as soon as they can get them, so we expect people to sign up sooner rather than later,” she said. “In a normal year, we serve about 300 clients; last year when we closed the program early, we had had about 250 clients. This year, we already have 200 people signed up, so we strongly urge residents to get signed up.”
To be eligible for VITA services at the United Way of Lamar County, a resident’s household income must be less than $56,000 in 2020. The United Way VITA site also cannot prepare taxes for those who are “married filing separately,” have income from rental property, or for those who are self-employed with employees or inventor/depreciation/ business expenses.
The UW is also offering a free online tax filing service called MyFreeTaxes.com, which allows user to complete a return in under an hour and save an average of $200 in tax preparations fees.
“This year, there are no income limit requirements to use MyFreeTaxes.com,” Wilson said. “Users do have to have an email address to complete the form, however. There is also a hot-line number available to users of the service if they need help.”
To make an appointment with VITA or for information on the service, call 903-784-6642. Appointments will be set for Mondays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Wednesday afternoons at the United Way office, 2340 Lamar Ave.
