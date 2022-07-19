DETROIT — Following an hour in executive session, the Detroit ISD school board voted to appoint a litigation committee to receive details of lawsuits. It also accepted teacher resignations upon conditions at its special meeting in the high school library Monday night.
Prior to closed session, Ginger Williams spoke to the board and a handful of additional attendees about the importance of accepting proffered resignations from school employees.
“Since Ms. Tidwell accepted her new position as Hugo Middle School principal, the town has been abuzz with whispers and gossip,” Williams said. “And once eParis Texas’ articles came out, things have only been more interesting. This school district is quickly becoming a laughing stock of Region 8. That said, I want to make it clear that these teachers made their decisions based on what’s best for their families.”
Of those who had turned in their resignations, two were new hires who had signed the contract a week before they made the choice to move to a different school district. Two had been employees of the school for several years before choosing to move to locations more consistent with their established goals.
In closed session, the group deliberated on the duties and responsibilities of individual board members and consulted with an attorney regarding two pending lawsuits and other confidential matters. The superintendent then proposed recommendations concerning resignations of employees and new hires.
During the public meeting, the board voted 3-1 to appoint a litigation committee for the board.
Of the board members present in the room, three of the four were appointed to the committee, excluding Sam Savage for a conflict of interest. Savage spoke and voted against the committee, before volunteering himself to be a member of it and being denied by the acting board president, Shane Henderson.
“Basically what you’re saying is have a committee where you can appoint certain board members to talk about the litigation so you can exclude other board members,” Savage said. “I think it’s a way to exclude certain board members from knowing what’s going on in the school district by allowing the school board president to pick individual members he feels like he wants. We all were elected by the outside. So you can’t just say we want to exclude certain members of the board from knowing what’s going on.”
The board also chose to accept the resignations upon the return of all district materials to the school including keys and textbooks.
