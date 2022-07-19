Detroit City Hall

Detroit City Hall

DETROIT — Following an hour in executive session, the Detroit ISD school board voted to appoint a litigation committee to receive details of lawsuits. It also accepted teacher resignations upon conditions at its special meeting in the high school library Monday night.

Prior to closed session, Ginger Williams spoke to the board and a handful of additional attendees about the importance of accepting proffered resignations from school employees.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.