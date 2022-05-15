Two members of the Paris Emergency Services are the first recipients of a new EMS commendation awarded to those who successfully resuscitate a cardiac arrest patient who survives and is able to leave the hospital intact.
At 5:30 p.m., Feb. 14, 2022, Curtis Williams, a 63-year-old longtime resident of Paris with a significant medical history who is wheelchair bound, was found unresponsive and not breathing by his family at their home, so 911 was called. Emergency Services including Paris Fire Department, Paris Police Department and Paris EMS Medic 1 — staffed by Paramedic Melissa Walker and EMT Ryan Lipstraw — responded to his residence.
CPR was started and immediately followed by Advanced Cardiac Life Support including medications and defibrillation. Williams was resuscitated and his heartbeat and blood pressure restored. Five days later, Williams rolled himself out of Paris Regional Medical Center with only a sore chest.
“This is the way our ‘Medical System’ is supposed to work,” said EMS Chief Russell Thrasher. “From initial recognition and CPR by bystanders, to 911, EMS/Fire/PD and the Emergency Department – everyone plays a vital role in saving lives.”
“The commendation is a 3-inch silver coin with the inscription Cardiac Arrest SAVE. Walker and Lipstraw each received one, as a treasured reminder that what we do is important,” Thrasher said. “Many times, cardiac arrests in the field do not have this great of an outcome where the patient survives with no ill effects. Mr. Williams is an exception, and a remarkable person.”
“Williams was given an EMS Challenge Coin with an American Flag Eagle and EMS Star of Life to represent that we are always there looking out for his and our communities’ safety,” he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.