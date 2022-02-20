In a last minute decision, Paris City Council member Renae Stone of District 1 on Friday withdrew her application for reelection from the May 7 municipal election she had filed earlier in the day and resigned her position.
The announcement by City Secretary Janice Ellis came shortly after the 5 p.m. filing deadline.
“She filed a certificate of withdrawal from the May general election and has tendered her resignation on the City Council due to personal reasons,” Ellis said in an email announcement. “We also have a new candidate by the name of Shatara ‘Sha’ Moore.”
Ellis also sent a letter of resignation tendered by Stone and addressed to the mayor, mayor pro-tem and City Council.
“After careful consideration and a lot of praying, I have decided to withdraw from the election and resign my seat as City Council Member District I effective immediately,” the letter states. “This was (a) difficult decision but I needed to do this for personal reasons. I have enjoyed working with each of you, the city staff and most of all I have enjoyed representing the citizens. As I leave this role, I take away with me the wonderful lone lasting relationships. I hope the best for our city as you all move forward.”
At the end of the filing period Friday afternoon, Ellis reported the candidates for the May 7 election include Clayton Pilgrim for reelection to District 6, Gary Don Savage for reelection to District 3 and Shatara “Sha” Moore for District 1.
