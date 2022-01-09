House Bill 547 might have allowed home-school students to participate in University Interscholastic League activities at public schools, but that participation hangs on local school district say-so. For home-school students in North Lamar and Honey Grove ISDs, it’s a no-go.
North Lamar ISD declined home-school student participation at its June 2021 trustee meeting, saying the district would not “allow students who are not enrolled at North Lamar to participate in sports here.” With that decision, home schoolers living within North Lamar ISD boundaries are disallowed participation in extracurricular activities like sports and forensics.
Honey Grove ISD also declined home-school participation, saying the academic stipulations put on homeschoolers were not enough to guarantee academic standing.
“The issue with it is there’s no checks and balances on it for your home-school kids. They’re not responsible for the same academic result that we have up here on campus, and so it seems it’s pretty much a punishment to our kids, to the ones who are going to school here all day. And they have to follow our guidelines all day… And we just have those checks and balances in place to make sure they are,” Superintendent Todd Morrison said.
Another factor in Honey Grove ISD’s decision is that the state-regulated curriculum for home-school students is not the same as state-mandated curriculum for public schools. Though national test scores are required as part of the bill, it’s not enough, Morrison said, citing nine-week and six-week passing periods held at the school.
“At the end of the day, there’s not too many parents gonna say that their kid’s failing algebra where they can’t play basketball,” he said.
If a home-school family is worried about social or extracurricular opportunities for their children, Morrison recommended they either seek a local home-school co-op or join Honey Grove ISD.
“I mean, for those individuals, we would love for them to give Honey Grove ISD a shot. We feel like our school district is strong enough that if they come into our school district, they’re not gonna leave our school district,” he said.
HB 547, more commonly known as the “Tim Tebow Bill,” has been fought for by the Texas Homeschool Coalition and advocates since 2013 in order to provide home-school students with extracurricular opportunities in UIL competition. The bill passed in the 2021 legislative session with the stipulation that home-school participation depends on public school district approval.
Although North Lamar declined because of enrollment and Honey Grove declined because of differences in curriculum, national home-school advocates argue that home schoolers should be allowed to participate in UIL competition because home-schooling families pay taxes for school districts that provide them no service. They also say home-schooling programs must follow state guidelines and report grades at regular intervals in addition to students taking standardized tests to ensure academic accountability.
Advocates also say access to public school activities could help college-bound home schoolers with applications or overcome stereotypes.
Not all home-school advocates see public school rejection as a negative. The Paris Area Homeschool Athletic Association, one of several groups in the city, created basketball and volleyball teams to fill the home-school student sports void. Athletic director Bryan Mackey said home-schooled students will be fine without public school UIL participation.
“I don’t think that a public school turning down the bill is a negative thing for home schoolers. Home-school families choose to home school for a variety of reasons, but I think that a public school district turning it down doesn’t negatively impact home schoolers that I know of. Maybe a few, but none that I know of,” Mackey said.
The Paris Area Homeschool Athletic Association is moving forward, looking to the future with hopes of starting football and baseball teams.
“The home-school association families are not at a disadvantage in any way from a lack of opportunities for our kids to participate in sports or extracurricular activities,” Mackey said.
Home-schooling interest across the nation exploded during the Covid-19 pandemic, and it continues to be a growing interest for many families, Mackey said.
“I think that the home-school world is a growing organization, and our organization grows every year. It seems to be getting more and more popular to home-school in today’s culture, and I think that you’re probably going to see more of that debate as time goes on,” he said.
