The sale of industrial property owned by Paris Economic Development Corp. may be in the works.
Directors gave Chairman Josh Bray and Executive Director Maureen Hammond authority to negotiate the sale to a client known only as Project Highway at a meeting last week.
“The only thing I can say is that the board passed a resolution for Maureen and me to negotiate an option to purchase property by Project Highway,” Bray said after the meeting.
Discussion about the possible sale took place during a brief executive session but action took place in open session. Other prospects approved for discussion behind closed doors included those by the names of projects Iron Horse, Rocket X, Fast Track, Mustang and Green Light.
Earlier in the meeting, Bray recognized staff member Paula Brownfield on her retirement at the end of August, and introduced Stephen Kelly as her replacement.
“I just want to express my appreciation to Paula for six years of dedicated service to this organization,” Bray said. “You’ve been without an executive director a couple of times and have been able to fill in the gap, so I just want you to know how much we appreciate what you have done.”
In a review of financial statements, Secretary-Treasurer Chase Coleman reported after 10 months into the budget year, the organization has recognized roughly $1.5 million in revenue with $1.1 million in total expenses.
“One thing I wanted to point out is if you compare our sales tax revenue to our budget, we could finish the year a little under $400,000 to the good, which is really, really encouraging,” Bray added. “With everything that is going on, we’re excited to see those numbers continue to trend strong.”
In giving a land committee report, Hammond said after receiving clean environmental reports, the committee is looking to move forward with the rezoning of 12 parcels of land representing about 150 acres currently zoned agricultural in the Gene Stallings Business Park.
From the marketing committee, Hammond reported the committee has implemented a social media strategy intended to increase transparency and build awareness of PEDC activities and accomplishments.
“Since July, we have reached over 5,000 people and have had over 1,400 likes, comments and shares,” Hammond said. “I think that’s a really good, strong start, and look forward to building on that momentum.”
