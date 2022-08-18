PEDC Office

PEDC Office in Paris, Texas.

 Klark Byrd/The Paris News

Paris Economic Development Corp directors at a meeting Tuesday awarded a bid for the development of an improved website to a local firm and received an update on a branding project in conjunction with the City of Paris and the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce.

Locally owned DeadCat Media came in both as low bidder at $20,000 and the firm Executive Director Maureen Hammond recommended from three proposals. The other two bids came in at roughly $30,000 each, one from 365 Total Marketing and the other from the Dealey Group.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

