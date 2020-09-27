The 2020 Emmys were very different this year. With large gatherings prohibited due to the pandemic, virtual acceptance speeches were the rule. Many nominees never even left their homes.
Here in Paris, one entertainer from an Emmy-nominated show staged his own red carpet event for the awards-show weekend.
D.J. Pierce, a Paris High graduate, reality show contestant and world famous drag queen, was busy right up until the pandemic began, working as a co-host on an HBO limited series called “We’re Here!” After he moved into his grandmother’s home in Paris to ride out the quarantine and the lockdown of the entertainment industry in California, Pierce learned the show had been nominated for an Emmy in the category of Unstructured Reality Series. In an interview with his hometown newspaper, Pierce promised he would “walk the red carpet” even if he had to do it in his grandmother’s driveway.
Like any good drag queen, Pierce went all out with it.
“We didn’t win the Emmy .... but I got Paris, Texas, in VOGUE magazine online, so heyyyyy there’s a win there!,” he wrote in an email earlier this week, which contained a link to the site, www.vogue.com/slideshow/shangela-emmy-awards-photo-diary-christian-siriano. “Check this out.”
The article on Vogue.com featured Pierce as Shangela, his alter ego, decked out in a pair of couturier Christian Siriano’s gowns posing at locations around Paris, from the Eiffel Tower with Red Cowboy Hat to the Culbertson Fountain on the square to a local fast-food restaurant.
Written by Christian Allaire with photos by Matt Wulff, the online article covers Pierce as he prepares for his hometown Emmy fashion celebration.
This is not Pierce’s first turn in a Siriano-designed gown. At the 2019 Screen Actor’s Guild Awards, Pierce wore a pink and white hombre ball gown with skinny straps designed by his friend Siriano, who also appears in “Project Runway” on Bravo. Pierce was at the SAG awards, as part of the cast of the Bradley Cooper-Lady Ga Ga film “A Star is Born.” After that movie was nominated for several Oscar awards, Pierce found himself invited to that award show, too.
His Oscar gown was designed by Diego Montoya, and Pierce said he is the first drag entertainer to walk the Oscars red carpet and attend the awards show in full drag. He attended the Oscars in company with the filmmakers and actors from the box-office hit film.
This week, Pierce also supplied photos taken with family and friends at his grandmothers house as he modeled one of the gowns in front of a promotional backdrop for “We’re Here!” This gown was accessorized by a sculpted headdress and a custom plastic face shield embellished with Swarovski crystals.
In one of the Vogue shots, Pierce — out of drag — points excitedly to an image of himself that appeared on TV during the Emmy broadcast, during a clip segment introducing actor-producer Tyler Perry, who was honored during the broadcast.
“O my God. I did make it onto Emmys,” reads the caption, as Pierce points out his figure in a crowd behind Perry. “That’s me!”
