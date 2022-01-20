The retention and expansion of industrial jobs continues to be paramount for Paris Economic Development Corp. and remains high in the expectations Paris and Lamar County residents have of those in leadership positions, as indicated by a recent online Paris News poll.
Thirty-eight percent of those polled named affordable housing as priorities while 22% saw more industrial businesses needed followed by improved infrastructure and more retail businesses.
In an exclusive interview, Paris Economic Development Corp. executive director Maureen Hammond responded to the poll results as she reviewed her organization’s recent accomplishments and outlined future plans.
“There is so much involved in what we do as an economic development corporation,” Hammond said from offices at Union Station in Heritage Park on Bonham Street. “There is so much work taking place behind the scenes and in laying the foundation for opportunities the community does not always hear about.”
Hammond noted the seven-member board of directors last year organized into four ad hoc committees to evaluate procedures and make recommendations in the areas of economic development incentives, land inventory, policies and procedures, and marketing.
“I have an incredible board that understands economic development, truly cares about our mission and is overly generous with their time,” Hammond said. “The work of these committees has contributed greatly to laying the foundation for short-term and long-term opportunities.”
As a result of behind-the-scenes efforts, Hammond noted the board recently closed on 177 acres to add to its current inventory of roughly 200 acres, all zoned for industrial use with environmental clearance, a key to having site-ready properties to offer prospects.
The marketing committee worked to have greater online presence, increase transparency and share activities in the media and through a social media site that reached more than 25,000 people between June 1 and Dec. 31, 2021, Hammond said.
Going forward, the organization is working on a unified marketing program with the City of Paris, and Lamar County Chamber of Commerce. Once the new branding program is in place, Hammond said a new website rework will get underway as well as an improved social media presence.
“We worked to strengthen our financial position by seeking outside funding sources and grant opportunities,” Hammond said about further committee work. “We developed a two-year plan approved by Paris City Council and were intentional about building relationships and partners with the city staff, council, the Chamber, Paris Junior College and Texas Workforce Commission.”
Going forward, Hammond said the board will be putting elements of its plan of work into action as the organization focuses on existing primary employers, on entrepreneurship to grow companies locally and on industrial attraction.
“Economic development has changed over the last decade,” she said. “If you are focusing primarily on recruitment and attraction, you will not survive as a community in today’s economic climate. Priority needs to be placed on growing and supporting the jobs you have today as well as working attraction projects.”
Partnering with Paris Junior College, Hammond said the organization currently is conducting a business retention and expansion survey of local companies to learn specific needs in an effort to target workforce development.
The economic engine continues negotiations for incentives with four industrial prospects to include those with project names Pecan Grove, Red Maple, Rocket X and Iron Horse.
“Those are the ones we currently are in negotiations with but we are working with other prospects as well,” Hammond said. “It’s an ongoing process. You win some; you lose some and then you just keep going and building.”
