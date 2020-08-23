CLARKSVILLE — The Red River County Commissioners are to vote on the county clerk’s archive fund and the district clerk’s technology fund at Monday morning’s meeting.
The commissioners are also expected to vote on new voting equipment and appoint election judges and alternate judges for 2020-2022.
The commissioners meet at 10 a.m. Monday in the commissioners courtroom at the Red River County Courthouse Annex, 200 N. Walnut in Clarksville.
