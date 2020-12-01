COOPER — The Delta County Republicans have formally censured Gov. Greg Abbott for his reaction to the coronavirus pandemic.
The group said the emergency powers granted to the governor through the 1975 law went against the Texas constitution, and his use of them far exceeded the intent.
“The State House and Senate gave the Governor powers to act in their stead during an emergency, but they can no more grant the Governor power through law than they can take away his powers through law, it would require a change to the Constitution,” Delta County GOP Secretary Robert West said in his argument for the censure. “The entire Emergency Powers Act is unconstitutional according to Article II, Section 1 of the Texas State Constitution.”
The governor has been censured by other Republican county groups, starting in Ector County, over his mask mandate and bar closures in July. Harrison, Llano, Montgomery, Eastland, Henderson, Denton and Hood counties have followed. Abbott has faced several legal challenges to his emergency powers as governor.
Besides lawsuits against the mask and shutdown mandates, the governor has also been sued by Republicans for his adding six days to the early voting period and a contract the governor’s office made with contact-tracing company MTX Group, meant to track those who contract Covid-19.
In the Delta County Grand Old Party resolution, the group unanimously approved the censure Nov. 19, West said. The formal censure cites Abbott having violated five core principles of the Texas Republican platform and in violation of the Texas Constitution. The principles are: the first, strict interpretation of the Declaration of Independence and constitutions of the United States and Texas; the third, preserving American/Texas sovereignty/freedom; the fourth, to limit government power; the fifth, supporting personal accountability/responsibility; and the ninth, supporting free enterprise.
“Governor Greg Abbott violated the first provision of the core principles by suspending statutes enacted by the legislature via executive order in violation of Article 1 Section 28, Texas Constitution, and by creating law via executive order in violation of the separation of the powers of government under Article 2, Section 1, Texas Constitution,” it states.
The executive orders also say that by “abruptly and ruthlessly” closing private business, Abbott helped to devastate the state’s economy.
At the end of the document, the group calls for a repeal of the Texas Disaster Act of 1975 on the grounds that it violates the state constitution.
