On April 26, five Lamar County nonprofits, CitySquare Paris, St. Joseph’s Community Foundation, Tailored Rides Equine Assisted Therapy, Baby Gunns Animal Rescue and Paris Junior College Memorial Foundation will join with over 290 organizations throughout north and east Texas as part of East Texas Giving Day.
“We all serve a very unique market to meet the needs of our community,”said Derald Bulls, the executive director of CitySquare Paris.
“We are all linked together by our desire to serve the community,” said Taylor Sandoval, who is with Tailored Rides.
It is very easy to make a donation which in some cases such as CitySquare and Tailored Rides have matches. Bulls said he has a donor who is remaining anonymous that will match gifts up to $5,000 while Tailored Rides has a donor that has pledged to match grants of up to $1,700.
Paris Junior College, too, has an anonymous donor that is going to match donations up to $10,000.
Also at PJC on Giving Day people can go by Rhevdasil Learning Center where Baleigh McCoin with have a setup for inperson donations and there will be refreshments for those making a donation to the cause.
Donors can go to the following website from 6 a.m. until midnight to www.easttexasgivingday.com and invest in the lives of others.
By logging in to this site, one can select where the gift or gifts will go as donors can give to as many groups as they wish to in one visit to the website.
CitySquare
CitySquare Paris exists to fight the causes and effects of poverty through service, advocacy and friendship. In 2021, CitySquare Paris saw a 300% increase in the use of the center by neighbors and providing services to 518 individuals/families. In addition, the Teen Center saw numbers continually rise from 124 in 2020, when schools were shut down or virtual, to 223 visiting after-school to receive a snack and meal, along with tutorial help and building relationships in a safe environment in West Paris. All services are free to neighbors and teens. For more information, contact Derald Bulls at 903-706-2990 or dbulls@citysquare.org.
Paris Junior College
Paris Junior College is committed to helping all students meet their education goals and enhancing success through innovative learning. More than half of all area high school graduates choose PJC for their college education. State funding for community colleges is decreasing. With the generosity of supporters, PJC can continue its mission of increasing access to higher education to all.
“Paris Junior College would not be where it is today without the deep and continued support of local donors and we are very thankful for that,” said Dr. Pam Anglin, the college president.
“This is always such an exciting day for our students, faculty and staff along with the entire community, because we are always humbled and blown away by the support of out PJC community,” said McCoin, who is the PJC advancement director. For more information contact: McCoin, Director at (903) 782-0276 or email bmccoin@parisjc.edu.
St. Joseph’s
St. Joseph’s Community Foundation supports the medical needs of those most in need by the giving of Educational and Community Grants. The more funds St. Joseph’s Community Foundation receives annually, the more the Foundation puts back into our community. All funds remain in the Red River Valley. The specific focus on medical care helps them to stand out amongst other organizations, as they assist those who are most underserved and in financial need. For more information, contact Louisa Kessel at 903-784-5136 or sjcfparis@gmail.com.
Tailored Rides
Tailored Rides offers a mounted therapeutic riding program to help over 5,000 individuals in Lamar County with special needs and disabilities achieve their highest potential cognitively, emotionally and physically. They are proud to utilize the healing power of horses and animals to facilitate emotional, physical and cognitive growth in all our participants and we can offer each rider, no matter how severe the physical disability, an immeasurable sense of success and self-fulfillment, maximizing his or her health and quality of life. For more information contact Taylor Sandoval at 903-401-9644 or weybapfarm@yahoo.com.
Baby Gunn’s
Baby Gunn’s animal rescue in Paris, Texas, founded in 2018 is a 501(3)c nonprofit animal rescue dedicated to saving one paw at a time big or small. Through the organization, you can adopt or foster a pet. Carla Stowe may be contacted at babygunns@yahoo.com or 903-505-9638.
To make a donation, one can use a cellphone, ipad, desktop computer, laptop computers or any device with internet accessibility at the website listed above. Each donor will receive a receipt the moment the gift is processed via email.
Many of the local participants have matching donors. With your help, each group will have the opportunity to increase their total gifts. A gift of $50 becomes $100 and $500 becomes $1,000.
During this particular day, and in the weeks leading up to the day, these organizations used a variety of social media channels such as email, Facebook and Twitter to infor potential donors.
Coordinated in the region by the East Texas Community Foundation, the 2021 campaign grossed $2 million for the nonprofit agencies who took part.
According to statistics on Giving Day, this one-day event has a tremendous reach as it extends to many untapped donors. Last year, 29% of all donors who made a gift were new and had never given to one of the organizations taking part in this effort. Younger audiences are more likely to give through this type of event than those perceived as a normal campaign
“We certainly want to reach this audience,” Bulls said.
“This is a good way for some of the smaller organizations to reach a larger audience,” Sandoval said.
