Most counties in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex control developments as they occur within their jurisdiction as North and Northeast Texas face a population explosion within the next few years.
Lamar County Commissioners’ Court has the same authority, but to date has taken no action. Paris attorney A.W. Clem of Moore Law Firm wants Lamar County commissioners to take action soon.
“This court should take authority on developments that occur in the county because there’s all sorts of problems that could occur because you all take no action on what’s going on,” Clem said last week during a 30-minute discussion about how his clients could obtain two acres of property adjacent to 9216 FM 195, a 100-acre track where Randy and Marsha Upchurch live and raise cattle.
Commissioners are required to obtain an appraisal and take bids in order to sell the property, which the couple, or their family, has tried to maintain for the past 25 years. The property reverted back to the county after a school and church ceased to exist there many years ago. The court is to approve a plan of action at a Tuesday meeting.
“Dallas, and counties peripheral to it, are in complete control, I think, of their land, and developers have to submit plats just like the Planning & Zoning Commission in Paris requires. We need some control by county officials so we have a quality of life that we had years ago,” Clem said. “There’s all sorts of things that are going on that are going to cause you problems in the future.
“At least appoint a committee to look into some of the problems to make your life a lot better in the next five to 10 years.”
