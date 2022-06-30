The Sam Bell Maxey House State Historic Site has announced its slate of summer activities for July.
The “Sam’s Summer Science Series” will continue throughout July on Thursdays at 3 p.m., highlighting scientific achievements during the time of the historic house.
On Saturday, from 2 to 4 p.m., the Maxey House will host an Independence Day event with patriotic crafts, games on the grounds, s’mores, and more.
The Maxey House Book Club will be discussing “The Age of Innocence” by Edith Wharton at the site on July 7 at 7 p.m. And on July 16 at 2 to 3 p.m., visitors can beat the heat at the site’s “Water Balloon Fest” with water balloon races and games.
“We’ve had so much fun at the Maxey House in June and look forward to that continuing in July,” said Elana Barton, site educator. “It’s our goal to bring families to the site not only for history and education, but to have time together.”
All the events in July are free to the public. For more information on the events, contact the Sam Bell Maxey House or visit the site’s website, www.visitsbmh.com, or the site’s Facebook page, facebook.com/visitsambellmaxeyhouse.
The Sam Bell Maxey House State Historic Site, a Texas Historical Commission property, was built in 1868 in the High Victorian Italianate-style as the home of Samuel Bell Maxey and his wife Marilda. Maxey served in the U.S.-Mexico War, was a Confederate general and two-term U.S. Senator. Members of the Maxey family lived in the house until 1966 and the restored house reflects almost 100 years of their continuous use. For more information visit visitsbmh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.