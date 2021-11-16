The Detroit ISD Board of Trustees on Thursday approved the audit of the past school year and the hiring of a registered nurse whose salary will be paid by a grant.
Trustees and Superintendent Kathie Thompson also agreed they would use money from the general fund to expand the cafeteria that serves the junior and high schools, making it a priority. The group also said there should be enough money to repair or replace the air conditioning units, and the boys locker room would be fixed up.
Every month the board recognizes employees who exemplified outstanding service and commitment. The board congratulated Gabby Lewis from the elementary school, Marsha Romines from the secondary level and Sandg Gallery in the auxiliary personnel category.
The school board will not meet next month, the superintendent said.
The next meeting will be the second Monday in January.
