DEPORT — There is an urgent need for a city utilities director and assistant after one employee was let go and the other found another job, City Council learned Wednesday during a special called meeting.
Applications are being accepted immediately at City Hall, and City Secretary Denise Glock will be working with aldermen to gather the information she’ll need to provide to Texas Workforce Development, which can match candidates in its list. That information includes job duties, wages and licensing requirements.
Alderman Danny Turner said the City of Deport will need a utilities director with a Class C water system operators license because Deport does not produce and treat water. It purchases water from a supplier, he said.
There was concern that the council’s next regular meeting won’t be until Nov. 22, and that’s the day meters will need to be read, Glock said. Mayor Patrick Watson can appoint someone to the position in the interim, but the council would have to decide to retain that person at its next meeting, City Attorney David Hamilton said. Watson also may call a special meeting for the council to consider applicants.
“It’s critical … Infrastructure and managing it is one of the most important things a city can do,” Hamilton said.
Also on Wednesday, at Hamilton’s suggestion, the council discussed developing a chain of command for city employees so they know who to report to. It can be frustrating and lead to burn out when employees don’t know which council member to report to.
As Deport is a small town, the city secretary basically runs operations, Mayor Pro Tem Craig Folse said. Turner suggested allowing department heads to prioritize their work, and then answer to the council at the end of the month. Folse said he thought the mayor had the ultimate say-so, but Hamilton countered that the mayor, in Deport’s case, is a figurehead and budget officer who can take on that responsibility if the council so decided.
No action was taken as the item was considered an informative discussion.
The council did unanimously vote to amend the minutes and agenda for the Sept. 27 meeting, specifically inconsistencies in sections VIII, C, K and L, after a nearly one hour executive session, closed to the public for consultation with the city’s attorney.
