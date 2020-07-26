Tailored Rides will hold its fifth annual Farm to Table Breakfast Fundraiser on Aug. 22.
The event is the main fundraiser for the non-profit organization that assists individuals with disabilities by providing horse riding therapy.
“Most of the time, in the past, we’ve done it as an invitation-only event, because we’ve had to keep it small,” owner Taylor Sandoval said. “This year we have a beautiful venue at Cottonwood Barn.”
Last year the event raised about $5,000, she said. The event will feature a true farm-to-table breakfast, she said, including scrambled farm eggs, pasture-raised pork, biscuits with local honey, homemade yogurt, coffee and iced tea, breakfast cocktails and more. There will also be a silent auction including items from Seay Pawn & Gun, Katy Seay Coiffure, Downtown Paris and more. The event will have a photo booth, live music, lawn games and giveaways, she said.
The event is free to attend, and runs from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Aug. 22.
The charity had closed down briefly when the coronavirus hit, but slowly they phased back in therapy sessions, with new health safety precautions in place, she said.
“We’re just trying to be safe this year,” Sandoval said.
This fundraiser is important to keeping the doors open, she said.
“This fundraiser in particular is what helps us keep going,” Sandoval said.
She does ask that anyone planning to attend RSVP via the Facebook page Tailored Rides Equine Assisted Therapy, or call 903-401-9644.
“It’s important everyone RSVP so we have enough food,” Sandoval said.
