Lamar County Conservatives is host- ing the Texas Freedom Coalition’s presentation of its Texas First election series with Republican gubernatorial candidate Chad Prather at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Love Civic Center, 2025 S. Collegiate Drive.
Prather is one of three Republican challengers to Gov. Greg Abbott. He’s a conservative political
commentator, comedian and internet personal- ity known for his YouTube videos in which he com- ments on life, right-lean- ing politics and current events, according to his Wikipedia profile.
