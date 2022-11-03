With two days remaining for early voting, Lamar County Elections Administrator Tricia Johnson said Wednesday afternoon that voter turnout may be higher than earlier expected for the upcoming Nov. 8 General Election on Tuesday.

“We’ve had over 6,000 voters so far and have received 500 ballots by mail,” Johnson said, adding that she expects Friday, the last day for early voting, to be another big turnout day. “It’s a good turnout for the midterm so far.”

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.