With two days remaining for early voting, Lamar County Elections Administrator Tricia Johnson said Wednesday afternoon that voter turnout may be higher than earlier expected for the upcoming Nov. 8 General Election on Tuesday.
“We’ve had over 6,000 voters so far and have received 500 ballots by mail,” Johnson said, adding that she expects Friday, the last day for early voting, to be another big turnout day. “It’s a good turnout for the midterm so far.”
Voter turnout for the March 22 primaries saw, 7,243 ballots cast with 22.68% of the county’s 31,939 voters casting ballots.
After early voting closes at 5 p.m. Friday, Johnson and her assistant, Amanda McCloure, will program machines for the Tuesday election and make them ready for movers, who store election equipment over the weekend to be delivered to the county’s 26 polling locations on Monday.
“We do a turn-key delivery of equipment and everything polling workers will need at 6 a.m. on Tuesday to get ready to open the polls at 7 a.m.,” Johnson said. “I expect everything to run smoothly on Tuesday, just as it did for the primary election.”
Before the March 2022 primaries, Lamar County reduced the number of polling locations from a previous 32 to 26 locations to cut costs and to more carefully align with current precinct lines following the required redistricting after the 2020 census.
In Tuesday’s election, voters will be asked to choose between incumbent U.S. Rep. Pat Fallon (R-4th District) and challengers Democrat Oro Omere and Libertarian John Simmons in the only national office on the ballot.
At the state level, voters will choose from competitive races for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, comptroller of public accounts, commissioners for the General Land Office, Agriculture Department and railroad Commission as well as Supreme Court and Court of Appeals justices.
The District 12 State Board of Education race is competitive with Pam Little as Republican, Alex Cornwallis as Democrat and Christy Mowrey as Libertarian.
Candidates on the ballot but who are declared elected include: District 1 State Sen. Bryan Hughes; District 1 State Rep. Gary VanDeaver;; 76th Court of Appeals District Chief Justice Scott E. Stevens; and 6th Court of Appeals, Place 3 Judge Charles Van Cleef.
Lamar County Republicans on the ballot with no opponents include: County Judge Brandon Bell; County Court-at-Law Judge William Harris; District Clerk Shawntel Golden; County Clerk Ruth Sisson; County Treasurer Camey Boyer; Precinct 2 County Commissioner Lonnie Layton, the sole Democrat; Precinct 4 County Commissioner Kevin Anderson; Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace James Mazy; Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Crystal Duke; Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace Tim Risinger; Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Jimmy Steed; Precinct 5 and Place 2 Justice of the Peace Anson Amis.
Voters from precincts inside the Paris city limits also will be asked to vote for or against 24 Propositions in a special Paris City Charter amendment election.
Acceptable identification to be presented at the polls include a Texas Driver’s License, Texas Election ID Certificate, Texas Personal Identification Card, Texas Handgun License, U.S. Citizenship Certificate with photo, U.S. Military ID with photo or a U.S. Passport, according to the Lamar County website.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
