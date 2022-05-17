A team of Paris High School students placed third in the 15th annual Driving the Message contest, sponsored by State Farm and the Texas Department of Transportation.
The contest, coordinated by the Texas A&M Transportation Institute’s Teens in the Driver Seat program, challenges teens to get creative Teen safe driving advocates across the country are artistically using their voices to craft safe driving messages in hopes of changing the narrative on the number of teen driver crashes. Car crashes continue to be a leading cause of death for teens 15 to 18 years old in the United States, accounting for nearly one third of all teen deaths each year.
Team members from PHS included Brenna Mills, Reid England,; Brisa Azcue, Daisy Rodriguez, Warren Green, Preston Clark, Brayden Sheppard, Joseph Lassetter, Kerrius Williams, Christian Leon, Jaidyn Fuller, Miguel Rivera and Hunter Grimes. The team placed third in this year’s video category, earning them $250.
“Year after year, the passion of these students only helps magnify the enthusiasm we have for better educated communities and safer road users,” says local State Farm agent Britney Thrash. “Now in its 15th year, we couldn’t be prouder of our continued sponsorship of the annual Driving the Message Contest, which continues to be an impactful way for teens across the nation to be creative and communicate safe driving behaviors to their peers.”
Besides recognition in the contest, entries will be used throughout the TDS program for outreach and education to influence teens to improve unsafe behaviors that contribute to car crashes in their communities.
To see all winners and designs, visit https://www.t-driver.com/dtm/.
