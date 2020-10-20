Like the rest of the school districts in Lamar County, Chisum ISD has found itself with a critical shortage of substitute teachers.
Many substitutes have elected to stay at home, away from potential infection of Covid-19, Superintendent Tommy Chalaire said, and based on his research, if the district raises the pay rate, it could help ease the burden a little.
“We are in a serious shortage of substitute teachers at Chisum ISD,” he said. “I called Paris, North Lamar, Cooper, Honey Grove, Rivercrest, all the surrounding schools and got what they pay. We are on the low end of the spectrum.”
The district needed to raise pay and create another category for substitutes, he said. The district would pay $100 per day for certified teachers or retired teachers, a new category, $80 for substitutes with a college degree and $65 for those without a degree, he said. Previously, the district payed $60 for non-certified and $65 for certified.
The board approved the measure unanimously.
“Now we have a third category that treats our substitutes right,” Chalaire said.
The board approved the district comprehensive plan, noting there were no major changes. The committee members and dates were the only differences.
“Other than that, the district plan is the same,” Chalaire said. “Our comprehensive needs assessment for 2020-21 remains the same due to Covid, and our district committee team decided to leave those needs assessments the same, because we don’t have STAAR data to go off of from last year.”
The board also passed the individual campus plans as well, noting everything was the same except for dates and committee members.
The board approved an annual contract with Linebarger Goggan Blair and Sampson LLP, for tax collections. Chalaire noted the district only pays if the firm is successful with their collections.
During his superintendent’s report, Chalaire told the board that the district has ended remote learning for most of their students.
“I made the decisions, along with consultation with our administration team, to bring back some remote learners who were absent quite a bit … and I just want to let y’all know that transition went real smooth, smoother than I expected it to go.
“Most of them are kind of glad we’re taking such a forward interest in teaching face-to-face with our kids because a lot of them wanted to come back as well.”
A few remote learners did stay at home, he said, and going over the district’s enrollment numbers, he said when they did end remote instruction for some students, their guardians opted instead for homeschool.
“It went smooth, but we did have some go homeschool,” Chalaire said. “We knew that was going to happen, but we also anticipate getting the homeschoolers back at some point in time.”
