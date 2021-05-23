The Chisum ISD graduating Class of 2021 celebrated not only endings but beginnings Friday night.
“It feels surreal,” said Jennifer Perez as she searched around the Chisum High School gym for friends and family.
Because the CHS class started a week before other local districts, it also graduated a week before anyone else, with the ceremony in the gym and overflow in the cafeteria space. Valedictorian Kaci Williams and salutatorian Emmanuel Munoz-Tovar gave their speeches before and after the class was handed their diplomas, and the class walked out one door in the gym and came right back in the other to line up for tossing their mortarboard hats in the air.
Munoz-Tovar, on his way up to the podium for the salutatorian speech, did a special handshake with Williams.
“This is how it feels to chew 5 gum,” he told the audience, pulling out a stick of gum and popping it in his mouth, drawing out laughter from the crowd in his opening sentence.
He thanked all the teachers who helped him along the way and then thanked his parents, who immigrated to the U.S. from Mexico so he and his sister could have a better life.
“My parents are fine examples of how hard work and faith in God, anybody can be successful in America,” Munoz-Tovar said.
After diplomas were handed out, Williams thanked her teachers and parents. In the style of comedian Jeff Foxworthy, she gave a list of “you might be a member of the Class of 2021” memories.
“You might be a member of the Class of 2021 if you had the longest spring break in history,” Williams said.
She also encouraged her classmates to “move confidently in the directions of your dreams.”
Principal Clint Miller told the crowd that all together, the graduating class had been awarded more than $1.3 million in scholarships. Some highlights include Evan Braziel receiving $86,000 from Baylor University for a need-based scholarship; Fernando Coronado receiving $76,000 from Stephen F. Austin University; Cayden Day, who will enroll in West Point, a $90,000 scholarship; Perez received $60,000 from the University of Arkansas for academic excellence; Valentine Ramirez received $90,000 for going into the U.S. Marines; Corbin Weems received $68,000 for LeTourneau University; Riley Williams $80,000 from Texas A&M Commerce; and Gabrielle Wood $60,000 from the University of Arkansas.
