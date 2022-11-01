A decision last week by the Chisum ISD board of trustees to pull out of the North Lamar ISD special education cooperative at the end of the school year will prompt a dissolution of the cooperative.
That’s the news North Lamar ISD Superintendent Kelli Stewart brought to an early Monday morning board meeting along with an explanation of events that transpired leading up to the Chisum board action.
Stewart explained that she met with both Chisum and Prairiland superintendents on Oct. 13 to recommend the districts house their own programs but continue the North Lamar Cooperative by sharing services.
“Our enrollment numbers are up and when we move into our new elementary school we will not have the room to house Co-op students from other districts,” Stewart said. “It was recommended by our administration to continue the Co-op by sharing services, but for Chisum and Prairiland to house their own students.”
On Oct. 25, Stewart said she received notice from Chisum superintendent Tommy Chalaire that his board had decided on Oct. 24 to withdraw from the Co-op at the end of the 2022-23 school year.
“A withdrawal of a member district represents a dissolution of the Co-op,” Stewart said. “It is my understanding that Chisum ISD will handle their own special ed going forward beginning in the 2023-24 school year while Prairiland ISD will join a different Co-op.”
Stewart said she would like to clarify a report in The Paris News published after the Chisum board meeting of what transpired leading to the Chisum decision.
“I wanted to make sure that I shared that this morning because I noticed in The Paris News that we recommended to dissolve the co-op, and that was not the case,” Stewart said. “Our recommendation was to continue the co-op and for North Lamar to continue providing services for those students.”
Going forward, Stewart said she will ask Co-op director Karen Smith to compile a list of all assets and liabilities of the cooperative to include real property, fixtures, furnitures and fixed assets.
“Once we know what is owned by the Co-op and each individual member, we will divide up the assets by percentages with North Lamar receiving 60%, Chisum 23% and Prairiland 17% based on special education enrollment within all three districts,” Stewart said. “We will have to look at staffing and personnel requirements moving forward, and I will bring those recommendations to you for action. We are in the early stages of this process, but I wanted to advise you on the dissolution and tell you what the plan is moving forward.”
In other action at the Monday meeting, trustees voted to select Lone Star Furnishings of Carrollton as vendor for the purchase of furniture for the new elementary school and to designate the superintendent to negotiate and execute the necessary contract.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.