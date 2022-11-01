A decision last week by the Chisum ISD board of trustees to pull out of the North Lamar ISD special education cooperative at the end of the school year will prompt a dissolution of the cooperative.

That’s the news North Lamar ISD Superintendent Kelli Stewart brought to an early Monday morning board meeting along with an explanation of events that transpired leading up to the Chisum board action.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.